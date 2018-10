In a suspected target killing, a Hazara man was killed by unidentified men near Spiny Road area of Quetta on Wednesday.

The police said that Barat Ali was on his way to a market when armed men opened fire on him, leaving him injured.

The assailants fled the scene after attack.

Ali succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. His body was handed over to his family.

The police have launched an investigation after registering an FIR.