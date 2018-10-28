Have a complaint? PM Khan’s Pakistan Citizen Portal at your service

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the portal on Sunday with the promise of connecting people with the government. This will bring about a quantum change in Pakistan, which is important for its future, he said."This is the Naya [New] Pakistan," he remarked while addressing the inaugural ceremony. "The old Pakistan had a colonial mindset. The poor had to wait in long queues outside government offices to get their work done, while the rich would just pay and get everything done in few minutes," he said."We never realised that the government officers are there to facilitate us," Khan remarked.The complaint cell will help the government improve its policy and fight corruption, he said. "We will know what is happening in the country. I will get to know about the performance of my ministers. This is the new era of accountability."He added, "every week I will get the detail of what our people want. Our primary aim to serve the people. This is the change we wanted to see."Khan reiterated his earlier promises of improving opportunities for investment and remove all hurdles from the way of investors. "To overcome debt, we have bring in investment," he said.