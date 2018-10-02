Half of Karachi spends the night in the dark

October 2, 2018

Photo: AFP

More than half of Karachi was hit by a massive power outage on Monday night.

Some areas faced load-shedding in the day and a complete power outage at night.

Sharae Faisal, PECHS, Muhammad Ali Society, KDA, Clifton, Garden, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Azizabad, Nursery, Jahangir Road, Mehmoodabad, Malir, Malir Halt, Rafah Aam, Defence View, old city area, Burnes Road, Gulbahar, Landhi and other areas had no electricity the whole night.

According to K-Electric, an Extra High Tension Wire tripped because of humidity in the air. They say their teams are working to fix the wire and in the meanwhile they will be switching to a different circuit.

The power supply company says electricity has been restored to key hospitals and the airport.

Residents say they registered complaints but nothing was done.

 
 
 

See Also

Power minister invites Saudis to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector

October 1, 2018 4:20 pm

Fire breaks out at building on Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road

October 1, 2018 3:40 pm

Congo virus claims another life in Karachi, death toll climbs to 11

September 30, 2018 8:23 pm

Seven-year-old girl hit by stray bullet passes away in Karachi

September 30, 2018 11:25 am

Karachi falooda stall owner stumbles onto Rs2b in his account

September 29, 2018 5:47 pm

Watch: Who gets to live in Karachi?

September 29, 2018 4:00 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.