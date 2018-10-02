Half of Karachi spends the night in the dark

More than half of Karachi was hit by a massive power outage on Monday night.

Some areas faced load-shedding in the day and a complete power outage at night.

Sharae Faisal, PECHS, Muhammad Ali Society, KDA, Clifton, Garden, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Azizabad, Nursery, Jahangir Road, Mehmoodabad, Malir, Malir Halt, Rafah Aam, Defence View, old city area, Burnes Road, Gulbahar, Landhi and other areas had no electricity the whole night.

According to K-Electric, an Extra High Tension Wire tripped because of humidity in the air. They say their teams are working to fix the wire and in the meanwhile they will be switching to a different circuit.

The power supply company says electricity has been restored to key hospitals and the airport.

Residents say they registered complaints but nothing was done.