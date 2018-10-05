Govt using NAB to victimise PML-N: Marriyum Aurangzeb

The arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz president, Shehbaz Sharif, is unlawful and aims to victimise the party, said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The National Accountability Bureau arrested the former Punjab Chief Minister in Ashiana housing scam on Friday. He will be produced before an accountability court on Saturday.

“The government is victimising us. It is using the NAB for its political designs,” Aurangzeb told the reporters. She condemned the arrest and labelled it to be ‘illegal’.

“Arrest in an ongoing case is illegal. He was called in Saaf Pani (clean water) case but detained in Ashiana housing case,” she said. “This is ridiculous, deplorable and illegal. Not a single penny corruption was proven.”

A lawmaker could not be arrested without the National Assembly speaker’s permission, she remarked, adding that speaker was informed after the arrest in Shehbaz’s case.

“This arrest is an attempt to influence the political atmosphere,” Aurangzeb asserted. “It aims to hamper Pakistan’s development and prosperity.” Some forces are making failed attempts to divide the PML-N and its leadership, she said.

“We are consulting with legal experts and a final decision of the party would be will be later,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb.