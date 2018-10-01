Govt to decide if 647 retired Levies in Kurram and Orakzai should get pensions

October 1, 2018


Do Levies personnel who continued to serve at their posts for 20 years after retirement deserve pensions? The matter will be taken up by a standing committee of the Senate. 

Senator Aurangzeb Khan raised attention to the demand put forward by the retired personnel, during the Senate session on Monday.

At least 624 personnel in Kurram and Orakzai districts continued to serve after retiring, said Parliamentary Affairs State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan. “A soldier can take retirement at the age of 42. However, the employment cannot be extended as per the law.”

Many officials continued working for 20 years after retirement and took pay, he said. “Those born in 1933 continued working till 2014.” The political agents did not give them jobs so they continued to work, he remarked.

 
 
 

