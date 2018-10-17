Govt to buckle down on money launderers, may impose Rs50m fine and 10 years imprisonment

The government is likely to impose stricter rules for people involved in money laundering and the hundi and hawala business after its ongoing consultation meetings with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) delegation end later this week, according to sources who have direct knowledge of the proposals discussed between the two parties.

Sources say the government may extend the imprisonment period, currently three years, to 10 years for businesspeople or individuals involved in money laundering. Among other proposals, the government is also considering increasing the penalty to Rs50 million, which is 10 times the present level.

The property of money launderers and hawala and hundi handlers might also be confiscated for six months and no bail will be granted to those involved in such cases.

The government has yet to make any official announcements but sources familiar with the developments say these proposals have been discussed between the FATF and the government and are likely to be presented in the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Both parties have made some headway during these meetings and Pakistan will tighten its regulations against money laundering after seeking advice from the FATF. The government is making strenuous efforts to get off the FATF’s grey list, they say.

The FATF delegation arrived in Pakistan on October 8 for two weeks to assess Pakistan’s progress on anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing regulations as the country is fighting its case before the Paris-based multilateral body, which placed it on its grey list last June.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body that combats money laundering, terrorist financing and threats to the international financial system. It put Pakistan on its grey list because of the deficiencies in the country’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering of Terrorist Financing (CTF) regulations.

Pakistan is among 83 countries with a risk score of 5.0 or above. These are countries that could be loosely classified as having a significant risk of money laundering and terrorist financing, according to the Basel AML Report 2018, an independent annual ranking that assesses the risk of money laundering and terrorist financing in 129 countries.

“Money laundering and terrorist financing continue to cripple economies, distort international finances and harm citizens around the globe,” says the report, which forms its global index based on the FATF’s country evaluation reports. It estimates the amount of money laundered worldwide ranges from $500 billion to a staggering $1 trillion. According to government estimates, $10 billion is laundered in Pakistan every year.

Pakistan has criminalized both money laundering and terrorist financing but it has not been able to enforce these laws effectively. Being on the grey list doesn’t come with any sanctions, but if we remain on this list, we face the risk of being put on the black list. This is where it gets problematic.

Being on the black list means our banking system will be regarded as one with poor controls over AML and CFT standards — forget bringing PayPal to Pakistan, expatriates will find it difficult to send remittances, traders’ cost of business will increase because our banks will face higher scrutiny in international payments and foreign banks might not even do business with Pakistani banks. The government, too, will struggle to raise funds from international markets if we are placed on black list.

Pakistan has been on and off the grey list in the past. The last time were removed from the grey list was in February 2015. If the ongoing consultations between the FATF and the Pakistani government are successful, we will be placed back on the white list.