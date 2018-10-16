Govt to audit power plants set up in PML-N tenure

October 16, 2018

The government has decided to audit power plants established by the former government.

The purpose of the audit is to find instances of wrongdoing and identify who was responsible, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said at a press conference in Islamabad.

The power plants established by the PML-N government are generating electricity at high cost, he said, adding that the National Accountability Bureau had already initiated an investigation into the LNG power plants established in Punjab.

He said that a power unit currently costs Rs15.53, which the consumer is being provided at Rs11.71. This, he said, is causing a loss of Rs2.63 per unit to the national exchequer.

He said a deficit of Rs1.2 billion is being incurred every day during winter and Rs1.80 billion during summer.

As a result of these losses, the circular debt is going up by Rs36 billion every month.

He said that NEPRA had recommended an increase in power tariff, and the matter will be taken up in the next meeting of the economic coordination committee.

He added that a framework had been prepared by the government to check money laundering.

 
 
 

