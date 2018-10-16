Govt taking low-cost housing to 10 more Punjab cities

The government has decided to extend the ‘Apna Ghar Housing Scheme’ to ten more cities of Punjab.

The government has set a target of constructing five million houses. The cities being included in the next projects are Lahore, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Kasur, Sialkot, Jhelum and Gujranwala.

The application forms will be collected in January 2019.

On October 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the first phase of the government’s low-cost scheme for seven cities− Islamabad, Sukkur, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Quetta, Swat and Faisalabad.

The Federal Housing Taskforce and the government of Punjab have completed the initial preparations for the project. Registration forms are available on NADRA ‘s website (www.nadra.gov.pk/nphp).