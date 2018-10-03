Govt seeks parliament’s consensus on nationality to refugees

The Pakistan government will not take any decision about granting nationality to refugees without parliament’s consensus, said State Minister of Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday.

He said the matter to grant nationality to Afghan and Bengali-speaking refugees would be debated in parliament. Afridi assured this while speaking in the Senate.

The decision of parliament will be the decision of the government, he said.

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan spoke on the issue. He said it is our responsibility to help Muslim brothers in trouble.

Bengali-speaking people living in Karachi stood with Pakistan in 1971 at the time of trouble and they preferred to live in West Pakistan by sacrificing each and everything, he said.

Khan said the PM’s statement is not for all refugees but for these particular cases.

Imran Khan had linked Karachi’s street crime problem with its “growing underclass”, as he visited Karachi for the first time after assuming office.

Two weeks later, Imran Khan justified his remarks, but said the government had so far not taken any decision and would consult all political parties before taking a decision.

The Balochistan National Party and Pakistan People’s Party have expressed their reservations over the proposal.