President Arif Alvi has nominated Justice (retired) Amanullah Yaseenzai as the new governor of Balochistan province.

Mr Alvi nominated Yaseenzai after PM Imran Khan gave his approval. A notification is likely to be issued in a day or two.

Yaseenzai had served as chief justice of the Balochistan High Court.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo is currently the acting governor after Muhammad Khan Achakzai stepped down.