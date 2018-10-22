Government won’t offer ‘deals’ to anyone: Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked that the government will not offer amnesty ‘deals’ to anyone.

“We will not let the culture of deals flourish,” he said while speaking to SAMAA TV on Monday.

The opposition will start supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan if he only makes one announcement. “The premier will never say that the accountability of looted wealth won’t be held,” he said, adding that it will be held at all costs, he added.

“This was the last election of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari,” he remarked.

Chaudhry said that China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are Pakistan’s friends. “To run the country, we need $30 billion every year,” he added. He remarked that Pakistan needs $12 billion from the International Monetary Fund and its allies.