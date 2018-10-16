Government will not be increasing electricity prices as yet

The government is providing temporary relief to the people and not increasing the price of electricity as yet.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the government has to increase the per unit price of electricity by Rs 1.5, but it has been halted.

“We need eight to 10 months to streamline,” he said while briefing the media after a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee on Tuesday.

The government is currently charging Rs 11.71 per unit, he said, adding that the rate rose to Rs14.22 after installation of projects. This means that the government is incurring a loss of Rs2.51 on every unit in the form of subsidy. Once new power plants are installed the rates will increase to Rs15.53 per unit.

The information minister said that the government incurs losses worth Rs1.1 billion per day in winters and Rs1.8 billion in summers. “Every month, we are adding Rs35 to Rs36 billion in circular debt.” If the government will not increase the power tariff circular debt will rise per day, he added.

Chaudhry said that Bikki, Haveli and other power plants increase the cost of electricity by Rs 1.32 per unit. He said that the Quaid-e-Azam solar plant produces electricity at Rs17 per unit, making it one of the world’s costliest plants.

“All the plants will be audited and few of them will be handled by NAB,” he said.

The price of the electricity is expected to be increased after the next meeting of the economic committee.

The prime minister has directed relevant officials to increase remittances by $10 billion per year. Of the $40 billion, only $20 billion arrive through banking channel, Chaudhry said.