Government to introduce new law to curb corruption

October 26, 2018

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem has announced that the government is planning to introduce a new law to curb corruption. 

“All the political parties should happily endorse  the new law,” the minister said while addressing a press conference on Friday. “The legislation against corruption should not be politicised.”

Naseem said that the government has drafted a law to protect the whistle blowers. “The Whistle Blowers Protection Act 2018 will be tabled in  provincial and national assemblies for approval soon.”

Related story: Do whatever you want but you won’t get an NRO, PM Khan tells opposition

Whistleblowers will be protected, and anyone who gives information about financial corruption would be given the 20% of the money the government recovers from the corrupt individuals, he added.

The minister said that a commission will be formed for screening the complaints. “The complaints will be sent to the NAB, FIA, and SECP after the screening.”

 
 
 

