Government to introduce new law to curb corruption

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem has announced that the government is planning to introduce a new law to curb corruption.

“All the political parties should happily endorse the new law,” the minister said while addressing a press conference on Friday. “The legislation against corruption should not be politicised.”

Naseem said that the government has drafted a law to protect the whistle blowers. “The Whistle Blowers Protection Act 2018 will be tabled in provincial and national assemblies for approval soon.”

Whistleblowers will be protected, and anyone who gives information about financial corruption would be given the 20% of the money the government recovers from the corrupt individuals, he added.

The minister said that a commission will be formed for screening the complaints. “The complaints will be sent to the NAB, FIA, and SECP after the screening.”