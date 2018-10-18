Government to establish a new media regulatory authority

The government has decided to abolish the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and establish a new institution to look after media affairs, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday.

The information ministry has prepared a draft and it has been sent to all the stakeholders for their recommendations, Radio Pakistan reported.

The government will regulate all the mediums of media, and no one will be able to defame anyone, the information minister told members of a Senate Standing Committee.

Senator Faisal Javed, the chairperson of the standing committee, said that the government will not allow anyone to silence the media.

Media is always free in a democratic set-up, he added.

Information secretary told the committee that in future television ads approved by the information ministry will not be aired.

A committee headed by the information minister has been constituted for the scrutiny of content of advertisements.