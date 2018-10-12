Government to build cancer hospital in Balochistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that his government will build a cancer hospital in Quetta, Radio Pakistan reported Friday.

An effective local government system will be introduced in Balochistan like other parts of the country, the prime minister told a group of Balochistan students.

Khan said that his government is working on water projects in Balochistan, and soon the water crisis will be resolved.

During a visit to Quetta last week, Khan had announced that the government will conduct a feasibility study on providing cancer treatment in Balochistan, so its residents do not have to travel to other cities.

He urged the Balochistan authorities to bring a new local government system along the lines of what the PTI is introducing in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.