Government to audit the new Islamabad airport

The government will audit the new Islamabad airport.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked that the project was supposed to be completed at a cost of Rs38 billion, but Rs100 billion has been spent on it so far.

He was addressing the media after a federal cabinet meeting on Thursday.

On Tuesday, a man was injured after a passenger boarding bridge collapsed at the airport, Chaudhry said.

Housing scheme

Briefing on the low-cost housing scheme, Chaudhry remarked that the government will not spend money on it. The government land will pledge the land and the private sector will build the houses.

The forms will be available for Rs250.

The scheme seeks to allow people to build houses on a mortgage. At least, 75% people in the US have built houses on a mortgage, 11% in India, and only 0.25% in Pakistan, he said.

Institutional reforms

He said that Air Marshal Arshad Khan has been appointed as the chairman of the Pakistan International Airlines. “He has been appointed because of his merit and professionalism.”

The national carrier has taken loans worth Rs406 billion. “It makes a loss of Rs2 billion every month,” Chaudhry said, adding that a restructuring plan has been submitted to the finance ministry.

The information minister said that the partnership between K-Electric and Shanghai Electric will be finalised by October 25.

“The prime minister emphasised on the need to bring reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue,” he said. This is the only way to increase our tax net. At present, only 70,000 people with a salary of Rs200,000 file their taxes.

He remarked that the government will also take action against the cigarette and paint companies who don’t pay their taxes. “By the end of the year, smuggled phones will stop functioning,” he said.

Moreover, the salaries of Pakistan Steel Mills employees for August have been approved.

Mian Muhammad Soomro has been appointed as the chairman of the privatisation commission, while Aun Abbas will be the managing director of Bait-ul-Mal.

‘3,000 people on ECL’

The cabinet mulled over the way to put names on the Exit Control List and the procedure for it. The names of 3,000 people are on the ECL, Chaudhry said. The prime minister wants the government to review those names and remove the people who don’t deserve to be on it.

During the cabinet session, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked for details of the amount of money spent on development projects. Pakistan’s loans increased from Rs3 billion to Rs6 billion in the last 10 years. “We have to take more loans to pay our previous loans,” he said. PM Khan remarked that the orange train project among others is in a deficit.

Chaudhyr remarked that he will submit a resolution in the National Assembly to form a parliamentary committee to hold the those responsible for the current state of Pakistan