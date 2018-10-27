Government school in Quetta likely to collapse soon

The building of the Workers Welfare Higher Boys School in Quetta has been severely damaged as the land it is built on has dried up.

The school has 1,000 students and it is located in Gahi Khan Chowk. It was constructed in 2002 on a Karez water system. Over the years the Karez has dried up. The building started to crack ever since. Now it has become unsafe for use.

This phenomenon happens a lot in Quetta as the water table has gone down due to drought. As the water table has receded, the ground or soil above it has become drier and drier over time. This means that the foundations of buildings have started to be affected. Many buildings have developed cracks or sunk.

The students come from nearby. Given the condition of the building, it can collapse any moment, the school administration said.

It said the problem can be solved if 10 to 12 rooms are constructed in the school’s playground so the students can be shifted there.

The damaged part of the school has been cordoned off.