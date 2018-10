A government school in Khairpur has been illegally occupied by gangsters for the past few days and the government hasn’t tried to get it back.

The gang has set up pickets on the school’s rooftop and declared the area ‘no go’ for its students and residents. Students are not even allowed to enter the building.

Despite the school’s location on the Larkana-Khairpur bypass, no one, including the police, have tried to recover the school from the gangsters.