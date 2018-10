Prepare yourselves for another hike in petrol price.

The government has increased the petrol price by Rs5 per litre, it will now cost Rs 97.83 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority had recommended an increase of Rs9 per litre.

The diesel price has been increased by Rs6.37 per litre, it will cost Rs 112.94 per litre.

The price of kerosene has been increased too; it will now cost Rs86.50 per litre.