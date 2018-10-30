Government focusing on promoting soft image of Pakistan: info minister

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry remarked that the government is focusing on promoting a soft image of Pakistan through films and drama.

We will welcome collaboration and joint ventures in the realm of film and culture with Turkey, he said. He held a meeting with a Turkish media delegation on Tuesday.

“Pakistan and Turkey enjoy close cultural, religious and historical ties,” Chaudhry added.

Speaking about the policies of the PTI government, he said that government is committed to eradicating corruption.