Government extends Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme to three more cities

October 29, 2018

The government is taking the Apna Ghar Housing Scheme to three more cities: Nankana Sahib, two tehsils of Samundri and Jaranwala.

In the first phase of the project, houses will be built in Islamabad, Quetta, Swat, Sukkur, Gilgit, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala, Kasur, Sialkot, Jhelum, Bahawalpur, Layyah, Multan, Vehari, Dera Ismail Khan and Muzaffarabad.

The pilot project will be inaugurated in Faisalabad.

Related: NADRA office to remain open till 11pm for housing scheme form submission

The government has set a target of constructing five million houses.

The application forms are available online and can be submitted by January 2019. Registration forms are available on NADRA’s website.

 
 
 

