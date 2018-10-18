Global Competitiveness Index finds Pakistan’s police ‘unreliable’

The police in Pakistan are unreliable, according to a global index.

“Nigeria, Yemen, South Africa, Pakistan and the Philippines are countries with notable problems related to violence, crime or terrorism, and where the police are considered unreliable,” says the Global Competitiveness Index 4.0 2018 report. The World Economic Forum published the report on Tuesday.

The index covers 140 economies and measures their national competitiveness — defined as the set of institutions, policies, and factors that determine the level of their productivity.

The index comprises 12 pillars, some of which include institutions, information and communications technology adoption, macroeconomic stability, financial system, innovation capacity, labour market, and business dynamism.

In five of the 12 pillars, Pakistan received a score below 50 and was among the worst performers in institutions, ICT adoption, skills, and innovation capacity.

While assessing the institutions in the country, the report highlights a relationship between organised crime and the reliability of the police.

“Across all countries, the relationship between the prevalence of organised crime and the perceived reliability of the police is strikingly close,” the report said, referring to the countries that don’t know strong institutions.

Pakistan received an overall score of 51.1 on a scale of 100, and ranked at 107, one level down from the previous year.