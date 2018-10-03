Ghotki men made 105 videos of raping, blackmailing 1st year students

The police in Ghotki have arrested two men on charges of being part of a gang of rapists that preyed on young college students and filmed them.

The gang has at least eight more members, said DSP Yar Muhammad Rind at a press conference in Ubauro town on Wednesday. This has been going on for six months or so. “Some victim told their paternal grandfather, who gave information.” The complaint was made a day ago. Some of the victims were intermediate students.

At least 105 videos of sexual abuse of the victims have been found on their mobile phones. “They use to subject the youths to gang-rape after fleecing them through friendship and blackmailing,” Rind said. One suspect is called Bilawal and the other is Ali Raza.

At least six victims have so far surfaced. The police are certain the numbers will be higher.

Police have booked the men in an FIR.