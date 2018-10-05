Ghaffar Zikri – the king of Lyari’s underworld

With the death of Ghaffar Zikri, one of the most notorious gangsters in Karachi’s Lyari, the darkest chapter in Lyari’s history has been closed. He was one of the last remaining drug dons in the area.

The beginning

Civil unrest, drugs and extortion entered Lyari in the 1960s but it came into the limelight in the early 1990s when Haji Lalu rose to prominence. He was the ‘king’ of drug peddlers.

At the time, a young man named Rehman joined Lalu’s gang. He later became known as Rehman Dakait.

Under Lalu’s patronage, Dakait, Baba Ladla and Haji Lalu’s son Arshad Pappu learnt how to survive and thrive in the criminal underworld.

When he learnt everything he could, Dakait parted ways with Lalu and formed his own gang with Noor Mohammad, alias Baba Ladla.

Eventually, Pappu realised he needed someone as brutal and ruthless as Baba Ladla. His choice was a new entrant to the gang scene — Ghaffar Zikri.

Who was Ghaffar Zikri

Zikri, a follower of the Zikri sect, was a resident of Lyari’s Ali Muhammad Muhalla. He was also one of the most brutal and ruthless men in the area.

In the next 10 years Lyari saw a new wave of brutality. The gangs under Dakait, Baba Ladla, Pappu and Zikri thrived while the people suffered.

After Dakait’s death, Uzair Baloch took over the gang. And when Pappu was later killed at his behest, Zikri took over.

After Uzair was arrested in 2016 and Baba Ladla was killed in a police encounter, Zikri was free to take over Lyari and become the area’s most feared gangster.

Who are the Zikri tribe?

There are different tribes among residents of Makran. The Baloch belonging to this tribe use Zikri as their last name.

Ghaffar Zikri was also part of this tribe. His family immigrated to Lyari from Turbat. A lot of Zikri clan members live in Ali Muhammad Mohalla, as did Ghaffar Zikri.

Political backing

When Uzair took over the gang after Dakait’s death, he felt that he needed political patronage to run the gang. He chose the PPP.

Later, because of his close ties to the party, a senior leader had to quit the party.

It is commonly believed that Zikri gained the patronage of the same politician so he could stop Uzair from rising too high.

After Uzair was arrested and Baba Ladla killed, the politician hastily withdrew his support.

Crimes

Zikri was mainly involved in extortion and kidnapping for ransom but there were over 100 cases of murder, attempted murder and attacks on law enforcers registered against him.

The government had announced Rs2.5 million as a reward for his capture.

Reaction

When SAMAA Digital visited Lyari on Thursday morning, hours after Zikri was gunned down in a police encounter in Ali Muhammad Mohalla, life was continuing as normal.

Some residents said, on the condition of anonymity, that Zikri’s death has saved Lyari from disaster. The area has been quiet since Zikri’s death, with no negative reactions being witnessed.

Who is the next king?

Who will lead Lyari now that the gangsters of yore are gone? Most people believe it will be Zahid Ladla, the brother of Baba Ladla. Zahid operates Lyari’s biggest gang involved in illegal drugs with the help of women and young boys.

Read the Urdu version of this story here.