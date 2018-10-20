GB govt held a Madaris Festival but Chillas’ Jama Masjid Imam thinks it’s a conspiracy

In an effort to promote education, the Gilgit-Baltistan government held a sports festival on Friday for the seminary students in the region.

At the end of the Madrassa Festival, GB Chief Secretary Babar Hayat Tarar distributed prizes among the students. Speaking at the prize distribution ceremony, Hayat said that the government will provide all necessary facilities to the madrassas.

However, this did not bode well with the Chillas’ Jama Masjid Imam Maulana Muzammal Shah, who thinks that it is a conspiracy to mislead religious people.

Delivering the Friday sermon, Shah said that the clergy and the seminary students are being led astray in the name of a sports festival. If the government is so concerned about seminary students, it should set up a stipend for them, he said.

Shah said that these kinds of activities are not allowed under sharia law and the ulema will resist any such activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shah, along with four other clerics, was named in the FIR filed after the 2012 Chillas incident. On April 3, 2012, 16 people were taken off buses and killed after being identified via their NICs.

However, on December 13, 2013, an anti-terrorism court in GB acquitted all five of all charges.