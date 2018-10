Four employees of an oil company were killed in Spinwarm of North Waziristan tribal district on Tuesday.

The victims were abducted by unidentified men on Tuesday morning and were burnt to death in a double cabin vehicle, DC North Waziristan tribal district confirmed to SAMAA Digital.

They were identified as Javedullah, Khalil-ur-Rehman, Anwar and Zakir.

Last week, two employees of the same company had been kidnapped in North Waziristan district and they haven’t be recovered yet.