Four children injured in firing near a school in Quetta

Four children were injured on Wednesday after unidentified people opened fire near a private school in Quetta's Kali Shaho neighbourhood.
The children are between the ages of eight and 12 and have been taken to Civil Hospital, Quetta.
They all have received bullet injuries on their legs, the doctors said. Recalling the incident, one of the children said that she was buying snacks after school when the firing took place.
Police have reached the spot and have started investigating. They have also recovered four bullet shells.