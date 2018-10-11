Former sessions judge Sikandar Lashari challenges his death sentence in the Sindh High Court

Former district and sessions judge Sikandar Lashari has challenged his death sentence in the Sindh High Court.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto recused himself from hearing the appeal, so the case has been sent to Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

Lashari was sentenced to death on September 29 for murdering the son of the Jacobabad district and sessions judge.

Related: Former sessions judge Sikandar Lashari sentenced to death

He and another man were charged with murdering Aqib Shahani on February 19, 2014 over a personal dispute.

Lashari served as the Tharparkar district and sessions judge.