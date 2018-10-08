Former PML-N MPA and fake lawyer flees Supreme Court with a handkerchief on his face

Chaudhry Javed Ahmed was elected as an MPA on the PML-N’s ticket from 2002 to 2007 and 2008 to 2013 from PP-228 (Pakpattan-II). He claimed to have a Master’s degree and law degree but his highest qualification is that he passed his Matriculation exams.As he exited the court on Monday, he covered his face with a blue handkerchief and tried to run from reporters. He even tripped on the road’s median before rushing to his car.The court rejected his apology and his petition to review his disqualification. “What can a matric pass lawyer do to help the people?” asked Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. We will have to determine what is fact and what is fiction, he said.The time for apologies is over, said the judges, adding that they will send Ahmed to jail for a month.Justice Ijazul Hassan said the court had given orders against fake affidavits. We don’t even need a trial, observed the chief justice.Ahmed’s lawyer Ishtiaq Chaudhry said the court had ordered him to pay a Rs100,000 fine and he has paid it.“Is Chaudhry Javed Ahmed a lawyer?” Justice Hassan asked him point blank. He isn’t, but please forgive him, replied the lawyer. He also said that Ahmed has four daughters, using that as a point in his favour.He has also been elected an MPA twice on his fake degree, remarked the chief justice. We will decide what punishment to give based on your written apology, said Justice Nisar. He was directed to submit his reply in three days.He wasn’t fined for contempt of court, even though the SC had issued him a contempt notice, said the judges. The notice was issued on the basis of his false statements in court and his incorrect nomination papers.The lawyer then tried to bargain with the court for forgiveness, saying they would donate hundreds of thousands to the dam fund.