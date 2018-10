A former judge of the Lahore High Court has been killed in an attack in Tehsil Gujar Khan of Rawalpindi.

Justice Mehmood Akhtar was travelling with his family when men opened fire on his vehicle. His family escaped unscathed.

The attackers fled.

His body was sent to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for a post mortem.

Rawalpindi’s CPO has formed a team led by SP Saddar to arrest the attackers.