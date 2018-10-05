Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi back in Pakistan after US trip

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is back in Pakistan after his visit to the US.

He arrived at the Islamabad airport on Thursday night.

During his visit he met the foreign ministers of 40 countries and addressed the 73rd United Nations General Assembly session.

In his speech he highlighted human rights violations in Indian-Administered Kashmir and other issues facing the country.

He did not, however, meet Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after India backtracked on its promise for the foreign ministers to meet.

Before leaving the US, Qureshi also met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor of the United States John Bolton.