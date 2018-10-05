Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi back in Pakistan after US trip

October 5, 2018

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is back in Pakistan after his visit to the US.

He arrived at the Islamabad airport on Thursday night.

During his visit he met the foreign ministers of 40 countries and addressed the 73rd United Nations General Assembly session.

In his speech he highlighted human rights violations in Indian-Administered Kashmir and other issues facing the country.

He did not, however, meet Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after India backtracked on its promise for the foreign ministers to meet.

Before leaving the US, Qureshi also met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Advisor of the United States John Bolton.

 
 
 

See Also

US looks forward to working with new Pakistan government, Pompeo tells Qureshi

October 3, 2018 10:00 am

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

October 2, 2018 12:27 pm

Today’s outlook: Ishaq Dar’s assets and the Sharif family’s jail terms — who’s keeping what

October 2, 2018 8:28 am

Pakistan hints willingness to bridge gap with US on Dr Shakil Afridi

October 1, 2018 6:03 pm

American invincibles win third successive women’s world basketball title

October 1, 2018 12:34 pm

Europe hold off tense US fightback for emotional Ryder Cup triumph

October 1, 2018 12:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.