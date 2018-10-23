Folk singer accuses feudal lord of demolishing his house in Dera Bugti

Allahyar has alleged that his house was demolished by a powerful feudal lord, Bhutta. He said he was shocked to see the rubble when he returned. He appealed to the administration and government to take action against the suspect.“The feudal lord who lives near my house wanted to occupy my land and build his bethak,” said Allahyar.Bhutta, however, claims that the bulldozer was brought to the area for some work, but the wall of Allahyar’s house was demolished by mistake. He said that he has negotiated with the musician and promised him compensation.I am Allahyar Domb and I belong to Pir Koh. A feudal lord of the area has demolished my house with a government bulldozer. These are my belongings. I was not home, but upon my return, I found out that my house was demolished. It is my appeal to MPA Guhram, SHO, FC and other officials to take action against the feudal lord. Bhutta demolished my house and caused financial loss. I spent Rs 21,000 on the house and it was destructed in one go.