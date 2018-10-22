Flagship reference: A ‘tired’ Wajid Zia asks judge to adjourn hearing

National Accountability Bureau’s star witness in references against Nawaz Sharif asked the judge to adjourn hearing as he was feeling ‘tired’.

“Sir, I am tired and can’t focus more,” said Wajid Zia during the hearing of Flagship Investment against the former prime minister at an accountability court.

Zia was a part of the Panamagate joint investigation team.

Flagship is among the three references against the Sharif family for holding assets beyond their known sources of income.

Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Harris asked Zia if it got a certificate from Jabal Ali Free Zone authorities to prove that Nawaz drew his salary.

Zia remarked that they didn’t get any such certificate, adding that the documents he received proved it.

He denied being present when the investigation team wrote a letter to JAFZA. He remarked that Nawaz has been mentioned as chairman of the company on the employment contract. Zia shared that there is a difference between the way Nawaz’s name has been spelled on the documents of Capital FZE.

The hearing has been adjourned till Tuesday.