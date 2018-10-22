Flagship reference: A ‘tired’ Wajid Zia asks judge to adjourn hearing

October 22, 2018

National Accountability Bureau’s star witness in references against Nawaz Sharif asked the judge to adjourn hearing as he was feeling ‘tired’.

“Sir, I am tired and can’t focus more,” said Wajid Zia during the hearing of Flagship Investment against the former prime minister at an accountability court.

Zia was a part of the Panamagate joint investigation team.

Flagship is among the three references against the Sharif family for holding assets beyond their known sources of income.

Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Harris asked Zia if it got a certificate from Jabal Ali Free Zone authorities to prove that Nawaz drew his salary.

Zia remarked that they didn’t get any such certificate, adding that the documents he received proved it.

He denied being present when the investigation team wrote a letter to JAFZA. He remarked that Nawaz has been mentioned as chairman of the company on the employment contract. Zia shared that there is a difference between the way Nawaz’s name has been spelled on the documents of Capital FZE.

The hearing has been adjourned till Tuesday.

 
 
 

See Also

NAB challenges Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar’s release in the Supreme Court

October 22, 2018 3:28 pm

Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi submit their replies in the treason case

October 22, 2018 1:45 pm

NAB summons PM Khan’s principal secretary on October 25

October 20, 2018 10:17 pm

Did the Sharif family approach the PTI govt for an NRO?

October 20, 2018 7:38 pm

Won’t come under pressure, says PM Khan on Shehbaz’s arrest

October 20, 2018 6:38 pm

SC requested to summon Nawaz, other PML-N leaders in the Model Town case

October 20, 2018 3:48 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Noor Ul Huda Shaheen

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.