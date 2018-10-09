Five suspects arrested for kidnapping children in Chiniot 

The police arrested on Tuesday a five-member gang in Chiniot.

The suspects impersonated policemen and kidnapped children. The gang members attempted to kidnap a child outside Government Islamia High School. They were caught by the school guards and children.

“The suspects impersonated police officers to scare the children,” said Chiniot DPO. They will be investigated according to the law, he remarked.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

Reporting by Muzammil Hussain.