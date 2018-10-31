Five labourers shot dead in Gwadar

At least five labourers were shot dead at a construction site near Jiwani area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

Three workers were critically injured. The attack occurred in the area between Gunz and Pishukan in Gwadar.

According to a police official, gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire on them and fled the scene.

The injured have been shifted to Gwadar. The deceased have been identified as Naeed Amed and Hunzullah from Karachi, Irshad Ali, Muhammad Shakir from Multan, Shams, and Raheem. No group has claimed the responsibility as yet.

On May 4, unknown gunmen shot dead six labourers in a remote southwestern Pakistani town.

The murders took place overnight in Lajjey, about 170 kilometres (105 miles) southwest of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

Reporting by Sharif Ibrahim.