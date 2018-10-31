Five labourers shot dead in Gwadar

October 31, 2018

File Photo

At least five labourers were shot dead at a construction site near Jiwani area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

Three workers were critically injured. The attack occurred in the area between Gunz and Pishukan in Gwadar.

According to a police official, gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire on them and fled the scene.

The injured have been shifted to Gwadar. The deceased have been identified as Naeed Amed and Hunzullah from Karachi, Irshad Ali, Muhammad Shakir from Multan, Shams, and Raheem. No group has claimed the responsibility as yet.

On May 4, unknown gunmen shot dead six labourers in a remote southwestern Pakistani town.

The murders took place overnight in Lajjey, about 170 kilometres (105 miles) southwest of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province.

 

Reporting by Sharif Ibrahim.

 
 
 

See Also

Former LHC judge killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Gujar Khan

October 30, 2018 6:29 pm

Asian Parliament Assembly begins in Gwadar

October 29, 2018 5:25 pm

Balochistan now has an education complaint management system

October 29, 2018 12:12 pm

Punjab beat Balochistan to clinch U-19 Pentangular Cup

October 26, 2018 7:41 pm

26 countries to attend Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Gwadar

October 25, 2018 6:24 pm

Rescue 1122 is coming to Balochistan soon

October 24, 2018 3:01 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.