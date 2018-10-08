Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives first spell of winter showers

October 8, 2018

Winter made an official entrance with season’s first rain and snowfall in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Light to heavy showers occurred in Kohat, Mardan, and Malakand, while light snowfall occurred on the mountains in districts Dir, Kalam and Kohistan.

Large hailstones rained down in Karak district, damaging several houses. The district administration said that at least 40 houses were damaged, while many vehicles were partially damaged.

The wet spell dropped the temperature in northern areas. The fresh rain spell is likely to continue till Wednesday, the Met Office said.

More rains and thunderstorms are expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

The meteorological department has predicted two to three spells of moderate rain during October.

During September, rainfall was below normal (-35%) in the country, except Balochistan where it was above normal.

 
 

