A fire broke out in a factory in Gujranwala on Sunday. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Three fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the factory, which is located near Awan Chowk.

The entire factory was consumed by the blaze, which could not be put out even after two hours.

The factory produced plastic dishes and all the stock was melted in the fire. It reportedly broke out due to a short circuit.

The police evacuated nearby factories to avoid further loss.