A fire broke out at a building on Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road on Monday morning.

The building, Techno City Tower, was evacuated and four fire brigade vehicles were sent to the scene.

According to the officials, the fire started because of a short circuit on the fourth floor parking garage.

No casualties were reported.

According to Chief Fire Officer Tehseen Siddiqui said that the fire had been controlled but they can’t say yet when it will be completely doused.