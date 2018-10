The Interior Ministry gave the Federal Investigation Agency go-ahead on Monday to approach the Interpol for red warrants of MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

Hussain is wanted in MQM leader Imran Farooq’s murder case.

Farooq was stabbed to death outside his house in Edgware, London, on September 16, 2010.

On Monday, Shehzad Zafar, an investigation officer of the Imran Farooq murder case, appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad.

The case has been adjourned till November 6.