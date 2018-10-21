Female doctor who abused policemen in Islamabad sent on judicial remand for 14 days

Judge Adnan Rasheed rejected her bail plea and instead sent Dr Shehla Sethi to jail.Her lawyer had argued that the clauses mentioned in the FIR were bailable and said she suffered from cardiac issues that were exacerbated by stress. The court ordered that a medical test be conducted, after which she can be sent to jail.The US-based doctor who recently returned to Pakistan was caught on camera on October 17 threatening police personnel for not allowing her into the diplomatic enclave. She was arrested on Saturday and a case registered against her on behalf of ASP Tahir Farooq. She was taken to the women’s police station after her arrest.In the video, she threatened the police personnel and threatened them when they stopped her from entering in a car that did not have a licence plate.Minister of State for Interior Sheryar Afridi had also taken notice of the incident. He ordered an investigation into the incident and asked for a report.