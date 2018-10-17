FBR serves another 154 suspected tax defaulters notices

The Federal Board of Revenue served another 154 notices to suspected tax defaulters on Tuesday as part of its ongoing drive against tax evasion that kicked off earlier this month.

These notices have been served to those resourceful people who purchased property worth Rs20 million, bought 1800 cc automobiles and earned rental incomes of Rs10 million a year but didn’t file their income tax returns.

Earlier this month, the PTI government kicked off a campaign against tax evaders and served notices to 244 suspects. The finance minister then said the campaign will extend to the thousands suspected of evading taxes. These are the people who have bought luxurious cars and lucrative properties but are non-filers — people who don’t file their income tax returns regardless of whether they pay tax or not.

Briefing the members of the National, Finance Minister Asad Umar said the Federal Board of Revenue has already asked banks to provide details of people who have large sums in their accounts but are non-filers. The government will use advanced technology (like algorithms) to sift through this bank data and identify tax evaders.

He also said non-filers have another chance to enter the tax net after the government extended its deadline from September 30 to November 30. Umar had also warned that the government will be tough on those found guilty of tax evasion.

Pakistan has one of the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios of 11% because less than half a million people file their income tax returns. This tax evasion chokes government finances.

The government faces a deficit (loss) of Rs2.3 trillion every year because it spends more than it earns, which leaves it with little money to spend on development (like making schools, hospitals or roads).

Unable to increase its revenue, the government resorts to borrowing from banks so it can continue its day-to-day operations and do development projects. Experts say our undocumented economy is almost the same size as our formal economy. Bringing big tax evaders under the FBR’s net can help the government increase its revenue and reduce its reliance on borrowing.