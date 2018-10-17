Fawad Chaudhary wants debates on accountability instead of protests

He said this on Wednesday while speaking to the media in Islamabad. “People need to hold debates about how accountability can be made transparent and what changes can be made in the accountability process,” he said. “Instead, protests are being held against our accountability bureau and committees,” he said.“Shehbaz, Zardari and Nawaz are being held accountable in courts in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad for what they have done in the past 10 years,” he said. “Accountability cannot be stopped, it has to proceed.”