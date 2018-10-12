Farooq Sattar wants the MQM to go back to how it used to be

October 12, 2018

MQM-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar is not happy. He wants the party to go back to how it used to be.

Speaking on Friday, he said the party should go back to the way it was before February 6, when it became divided over awarding tickets for the Senate election.

An interparty election should be held soon, he urged.

He said he saved the party on August 23, 2016, when he announced that it had split from its London faction. I took charge of the party from the London leadership on an emergency basis, he said.

In February, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui took the convener’s position from me on an emergency basis, said Sattar.

He believes he is being punished for the November 9, 2017 press conference at which he dramatically resigned, albeit briefly.

We were getting along just fine before, he said.

 
 
 

