Farooq Sattar embarks on a mission to ‘make MQM an ideological party again’

Dr Farooq Sattar, the disgruntled MQM-Pakistan leader, has formed a 22-member committee to rescue his party out of a “crisis”.

We will make MQM-P an ideological party again, said Dr Sattar while addressing a press conference on Friday. The former chairman of the party will be the committee’s patron-in-chief.

Sattar invited members of Muhajir Qaumi Movement, Pak Sarzameen Party, as well as Bahadurabad and PIB factions of the MQM to join his movement. A Muttahida Muhajir Mazloom Syndicate has been formed too.

Dr Sattar, who has been at loggerheads with his colleagues, has already resigned from the Rabita Committee. Interestingly, Sattar doesn’t have any legal authority to bring changes in the structure of the MQM.

He said that an intra-party election was the only way out of the current challenges facing the party.

In February, the MQM-P leader had developed differences with Amir Khan and other party leaders over the distribution of tickets before the Senate elections.

Dr Sattar, who had been leading his PIB group, united with the Bahadurabad office a few weeks before the July 25 General Election. He again blamed the MQM-P Bahadurabad leaders for party’s abysmal performance in the elections.

MQM-P won only six National Assembly seats in the elections. He remarked that the rules and regulations were violated while distributing tickets for the general elections.

Tickets were given to the rich families, he said, adding that a few people with no abilities have occupied the party.

On the other hand, MQM-P Bahadurabad has convened a meeting to discuss Dr Sattar’s press conference. They will meet on Saturday.

The leaders said that they will respond to Sattar’s allegations after the meeting.