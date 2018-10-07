Fake doctor with ’10 Nobel Prizes’ arrested in Chiniot

October 7, 2018




It doesn’t matter what ails you, this doctor can fix it in 10 minutes. Only problem is that he isn’t really a doctor.

Imran Ahmed has fooled the people of Chiniot with his “10 Nobel Prizes and 40 King Faisal International Prizes”.

Patients pay Rs5,500 for 10 minutes with him at his clinic where he “cures” them, reported SAMAA T V correspondent Muzammil Hussain.

After his calling card went viral on social media, the Chiniot police sprang into action and arrested him. They have also sealed his clinic.

A case has also been registered against the 40-year-old.

A shopkeeper who worked near Ahmed's clinic said he looted a lot of people at his clinic.
 
 
 

