Fake accounts case to be heard in the Supreme Court on October 22

The Supreme Court has set a date of October 22 for the hearing of the fake accounts case.

The court had taken suo motu notice of the case in which Rs35 billion was allegedly laundered through fake accounts at three banks in Sindh.

The attorney general, JIT members and FIA director general have been issued notices.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nasir had asked the JIT to submit a report to the court every 15 days. The JIT submitted its second report to the judges in a sealed envelope, after which they set the hearing date.

A member of the original bench constituted to hear the case, Justice Umar Bandial has been replaced by Justice Mushir Alam.

Notices have also been issued to the lawyers of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, as well as Anwar Majeed and his son AG Majeed.