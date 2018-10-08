Fake accounts: 71 suspects barred from flying abroad

The government has put 57 suspects in the fake accounts case on the Exit Control List and 17 others on the ‘stop list’, SAMAA TV reported Monday.

The action has been taken against those who are under trial in a case of money laundering and fake bank accounts.

Suspects on the ECL also include Omni Group head Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed. They have been barred from leaving the county.

Officials said the 17 accused put on the ‘stop list’ also include bankers and businessmen. They will now have to get the minister of interior or secretary interior’s permission to fly abroad.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are also accused in the case, but they were not put on the ECL. The federal government has put their names on the Provisional National Immigration List.

The PPP leaders will have to get the court and interior ministry’s approval before flying abroad.

Names of the suspects to put on the ECL were approved by the federal cabinet, officials said.

‘Fake accounts’

The Supreme Court has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the alleged money laundering through a chain of ‘fake accounts’.

The JIT is investigating the ownership of accounts allegedly used to illegally transfer millions of rupees abroad. They are looking into people who made transactions and companies.

The JIT includes officials from the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency.