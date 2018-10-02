Establishment regretful over Shehbaz not becoming PM: Rana Mashhood 

The establishment regrets that Shehbaz Sharif did not become prime minister, said former Punjab minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader was speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV on Tuesday.

He remarked that relations with the establishment have improved. “Shehbaz played an integral role in improving the relations.”

This would not have been possible earlier as the situation was quite different, he remarked. Khan said that the country’s condition would’ve been better had Shehbaz become the premier.

“It has been decided that all institutions will only focus on their work,” he said. “The PML-N can still form the government in Punjab after two months.”

Khan remarked that former PM Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz will continue to use harsh words against the establishment till conditions improve.