Employees shut down Sindh Govt Children’s Hospital in Karachi to protest unpaid salaries

The hospital is being run under public private partnership by an NGO, the Poverty Eradication Initiative, since 2016. However, the government has only given the hospital funds once since 2016.The NGO staff, who number 400, shut down the emergency services and OPD to protest the lack of funds. The 94 government employees at the hospital say the NGO staff aren’t letting them work.They are not letting people into the hospital, which is near Nagan Chowrangi. They say they will quit unless their salaries are paid.According to the hospital’s medical superintendent, who is also a government employee, they aren’t able to work because there are 400 NGO staff members who are protesting and just 94 government employees.The hospital’s administration met with the health secretary two weeks ago and he promised them the funds would be released, but nothing has been done yet.