Fire dept manages to douse fire at PID building in Islamabad

The fire brigade set up ladders alongside the building and people scrambled down to the ground. However, only three to four people can use the ladder at a time. There were still people inside the building and fire fighters say their main priority is to save the people first.Buildings nearby, including several media houses and other offices, are at risk of catching fire. The police and rescue officials have evacuated these buildings and cordoned off the area.The fire fighters have broken several windows to try to help people out of the building and let the smoke out.The fire, which broke out suddenly, is massive and difficult for the fire brigade to control. Four to five official fire brigade vehicles are at the site as are seven private brigade vehicles.Officials say they cannot determine the cause of the fire yet.Four women have been injured and at least a dozen stranded on the roof of the building. The injured people are being taken to PIMS hospital. The police say the people have passed out on the roof. Press-related records and government press releases are stored at the building.The fire started on the third floor, in the front of the building, and spread to the rest of the building. Fire fighters initially managed to control the fire in the front, however, were unable to douse the flames at the rear of the building.